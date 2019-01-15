× Icy roads continue to cause problems for drivers

Slick roads continue to be a hazard for drivers, even though many roads appear to be cleared and safe. Public safety officials are continuing to warn drivers about the dangers from slick spots, especially in the morning hours.

Authorities say slick roads may be to blame for the death a 56-year old woman in Boone County Tuesday morning. That crash shut down I-74 for two hours.

“This is the result when you don’t drive and make yourself aware of those conditions,” said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

The problem, State Police said, is that drivers get a false sense of security thinking that since the snow is over and most of it has been plowed, everything is safe.

“[The] problem is we get this fog overnight, that puts this thin layer of ice… on the bridges and overpasses [and] on the roads too,” said ISP Sergeant John Perrine, “that just causes dozens of crashes.”

Officials say Tuesday morning, they saw dozens of slide offs and crashes and most worse than usual in terms of injuries; likely, because people assumed the roads were safe and drove too fast.

“You see what appears to be maybe just a wet road but it’s going to be ice,” said Perrine, “and if you’re traveling at a high speed and you start to spin, your chance of recovery decreases.”

INDOT plans to have trucks out for at least the next 36 hours.

“Even though you don’t see a lot of heavy snow coming down right now, we still have a big presence of INDOT yellow trucks out on the roads in central Indiana,” said INDOT’s Scott Manning, “because we want to monitor as much as we can for any potential slick spots.”

And as the potential for even more snow and ice grows as we get closer to this weekend authorities are reminding everyone to gear up and use common sense with this winter weather.

“It’s not going away for the next couple of months,” said Perrine, “it is time to start driving as if the roads could be slick anytime of the day.”