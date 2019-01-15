Indiana man sentenced to 15 years in plot to poison infant

Posted 12:14 PM, January 15, 2019, by

Marshall Snyder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for plotting with his girlfriend to try to poison her infant niece by adding crushed painkillers to a bottle of breast milk.

An Allen County judge sentenced 23-year-old Sir Marshall S. Snyder III on Tuesday. The Fort Wayne man, who is also known as Marshall Snyder, pleaded guilty last month to aiding attempted aggravated battery.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda

Authorities said Snyder and 20-year-old Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda plotted to kill the infant in January 2017 by lacing a bottle of breast milk with enough crushed painkillers to kill an adult, and leaving it in a refrigerator

The Journal Gazette reports that the plot was discovered and the baby wasn’t harmed.

Rodriguez-Miranda was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.