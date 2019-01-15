× Man, dog die in early morning fire at Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man died after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home in Muncie.

According to the Muncie Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at a home at 1701 S. Burlington Dr.

Phillip Lynn Beaty, 62, was inside the home, according to the Delaware County Coroner’s Office. Officials believe he died from smoke inhalation, but an autopsy will make the final determination. His dog also died in the fire, investigators said.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire in one part of the home and discovered Beaty in another room with the dog, according to Robert Mead, chief investigator for the Muncie Fire Department.

Mead said the cause is under investigation.