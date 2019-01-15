× Man shot, killed in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Michigan and Pennsylvania, which is by the Indiana World War Memorial, on the report of a person shot.

When IMPD arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is not a threat in the area.

We will update once this story once more information becomes available.