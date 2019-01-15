CARMEL, Ind. -- Whether you're looking for customized equipment, a climbing wall, personal training, or a boot camp, you can find it all at one gym in Carmel. Sherman stopped by J-Fit Training to find out how they can motivate you to reach your New Year's goals.
Personal fitness classes at Carmel gym
Fitness studio helps clients keep their resolutions
Carmel gym takes new approach to fitness
