All lanes of I-74 closed near Jamestown, one person killed in multi-vehicle crash
Click here for closings and delays

Personal fitness classes at Carmel gym

Posted 8:45 AM, January 15, 2019, by

CARMEL, Ind. -- Whether you're looking for customized equipment, a climbing wall, personal training, or a boot camp, you can find it all at one gym in Carmel. Sherman stopped by J-Fit Training to find out how they can motivate you to reach your New Year's goals.