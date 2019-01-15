× Silver Alert canceled, 70-year-old Muncie man found safe

UPDATE: Police say he was found safe around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15. DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Michael G. Keller, 70, missing from Muncie, Indiana. Keller was last seen Monday, January 14, at 10 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Keller is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a royal blue and gold Delta High School letterman jacket, a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, tan moccasin slippers, and driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

If you have any information on Michael G. Keller, contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 765-747-7878 or 911.