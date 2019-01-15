Slick in spots this morning! Active pattern will bring more snow on Saturday…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wintry mix has developed overnight. It's light and steady and could create some black ice issues out-the-door! This light wintry mix and fog will be with us through 10 a.m. before improving through the afternoon as our temperatures separate from the dew point. Cloudy skies are back, but temperatures should move into the lower 30's later today. Reaching above 32° will only help to loosen any remaining icy patches across the state.

Our next system will arrive on Thursday morning. This will likely start out as freezing rain (especially north of downtown), just in time for the morning rush. Eventually, "milder" air will begin to work in and a slow transition will bring in rain with highs in the upper 30's.

A much larger, more aggressive system will be arriving this Saturday and Sunday! The track is still undetermined but the potential for HIGH SNOW TOTALS are in play for the state of Indiana. Also, wind and falling temperatures on Sunday will make harsh, slick conditions that could take us into Monday morning's rush hour too. Too early to call but stay up-to-date with us for further analysis, as the weekend approaches...