× 2 men try to lure boy who missed bus into SUV, chase him through neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis boy says he was chased by two men after missing his school bus on the south side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the incident as an attempted abduction.

It happened on Monday morning. The child’s father told police his son missed the school bus in the 4000 block of Continental Court and chased after it. Once he stopped, the boy was approached by two men. They asked him what was wrong, and the boy said he missed the bus and needed to get to school.

The men opened the door to their white SUV, and the boy ran back towards his home. One chased after him on foot while the other man followed in the SUV.

At one point, one of the men shouted, “Hey!” The boy kept running, sometimes hiding behind bushes along the way.

When the boy ran past his home, he said one of the men was there on the porch. He continued to run to a nearby apartment complex.

He hid in a stairwell there until he thought the men weren’t looking for him any longer, then went to his neighbor’s house until his father got home.

The boy told police one man was white and heavy-set, and the other was a black man who had missing front teeth. The boy was not sure on the make and model of the SUV, but believed it to be an Infiniti.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to provide an anonymous tip.