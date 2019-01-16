Co-Founder of Cut50 answer questions about criminal justice reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The senate judiciary committee. Focusing in on the Robert Mueller investigation during day one of confirmation hearings for President Trump's Attorney General Nominee. William Barr told the committee Mueller should be able to finish his investigation. While many were focused on that part of his testimony. Others are focused on the recently passed first step act and how Barr could affect this new legislation. Jessica Jackson Sloan is the Co-Founder of Cut50 and joins us via Skype to answer questions about criminal justice reform.

