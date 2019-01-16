DPW, INDOT prepare for wintry mix on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Road crews are preparing for a wintry mix on Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works plan to deploy trucks at about 11 p.m. Wednesday to start pretreating main roads in Indianapolis. They plan to focus on the main thoroughfares Hoosiers use to get to work.

"We really hope the majority of roads have been treated and pre-treated before that commute tomorrow morning," said Ben Easley, spokesperson for DPW.

Easley said it's important to get the salt down early to make sure the roads stay as dry as possible.

Many homeowners in the Circle City still have icy roads in their neighborhoods. They are not plowed because we must get six inches of snowfall in one event before DPW activates private contractors for side streets.

INDOT said it's doing a full call out at midnight Wednesday. A few hundred trucks will be salting interstates across the region. A spokesperson said they expect to stay active through at least noon Thursday.

As for plans this weekend, DPW said it’s already having meetings daily. They will have 15,000 tons of salt left over from last snow storm.