Iconic Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman says 2019 season will be his last

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Marty Brennaman is set to broadcast his last season for the Cincinnati Reds.

Brennaman, who’s been the radio voice of the team for 46 years, said the 2019 campaign will mark his final one in the radio booth.

Brennaman, 76, has been with the team since 1974. He covered three World Series championships (1975, 1976 and 1990) in a career that’s spanned from the Big Red Machine to the Nasty Boys to the Joey Votto era. He spent much of his career—1974 through 2004—calling games with Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Joe Nuxhall.

Brennaman has been named Ohio Sportscaster of the Year multiple times and has called the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on numerous occasions. He received the Ford C. Frick Award in 2000 during ceremonies at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and was inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

The upcoming season will mark Brennaman’s 55th as a broadcaster and 46th in Cincinnati. His son, Thom Brennaman, is also a broadcaster for the team.