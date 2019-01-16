× Official Rules: ‘The Who’ Concert Tickets Watch & Win Giveaway

Official Rules:

HOW TO ENTER: One lucky winner randomly selected from those entering the correct secret code word (to be shown on the FOX59 Morning News Thursday Jan. 17, 2019) via the contest form available at fox59.com will win 2 tickets to “The Who’ concert performance on May 18th at 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. The tickets are valued at $119 total.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: This contest will run from Thursday, January 17th at 4 a.m. through Thursday, January 17th at 11:59 p.m. Indianapolis time. The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION: Winner will be contacted on Friday, January 18th after their name is announced on the FOX59 Morning News. If the winner is unreachable, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

Tickets must be picked up by the winner at the FOX59 studios during regular business hours.

FOX59 reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. FOX59 also reserves the right to restrict the winners to only local persons whose primary residence is within the Indianapolis Designated Market Area, as defined by the Nielsen Company.

Employees of FOX59, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

GENERAL CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS: Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grants to FOX59 the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

FOX59 reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright by FOX59, a Tribune Broadcasting station. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

A winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to Indiana law, excluding choice of law provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize must be brought in state or federal courts within Indianapolis, Indiana, must be brought individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any recovery will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but excluding attorneys’ fees.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

FOX59 is not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone service failures, electrical outages, computer or other technical problems, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results announced are unofficial until the winner responds to notification.

The winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

Unless otherwise indicated by Sponsor or its prize suppliers, prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. No prize substitutions except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Seat location at Events in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or prize supplier.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

FOX59 reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by Tribune Broadcasting Indianapolis, FOX59 WXIN, 6910 NETWORK PLACE, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46278.