Prepare for another slick morning commute; tracking a wintry mix for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We are tracking another morning with freezing drizzle/ fog across central Indiana. Temperatures near freezing and the low level moisture are resulting in very slick conditions around Indianapolis. A thin glaze of ice may form along with black ice this Wednesday morning! You will want to give yourself plenty of time to warm up vehicles and to reach your destinations. The list of school delays is climbing. Click here to find the updated list of school and business delays.

The freezing drizzle will wind down late in the morning and skies will become overcast. A weak cold front is going to sag over the state today and it may bring a few flurries this afternoon. Most of the snowflakes will likely fall north of Indianapolis with highs at freezing in the northern half of the area. Indianapolis will struggle to rise to 34 degrees, which is one degree shy of the average for January 16.

A wintry mix is going to arrive overnight and it will potentially create another slick commute for Thursday! The precipitation will first fall as snow showers, and then it will turn into rain as warmer air surges into central Indiana. Before the snow transitions to rain, snow may accumulate around the city. The snow totals will be minimal. Indianapolis may receive less one inch by Thursday afternoon. Up to 1.5” will be possible for points north of Indy.

Friday’s forecast is generally looking quiet, but we are closely tracking the potential for a winter storm this weekend. Snow will arrive late Friday night and travel over the state on Saturday. Recent forecast models are hinting at slightly lower snow totals compared to the original runs earlier this week. We will closely monitor recent trends and the FOX59 Weather Authority will have more updates in the upcoming days.