Salon, pet spa vandalized in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Businesses near Mass. Ave. have been left with more questions than answers after being hit by vandals.

Police reports say the Domu Hair Salon and Furr: Pet Spa and Wellness Clinic on East Street have both been vandalized in the last few weeks.

The salons say a man wearing a reflective vest was caught on camera throwing a rock into a door, but he didn’t come inside or steal anything. He just walked away.

Employees at the businesses say they’re on edge, waiting for it to happen again.

“We always like to be careful, obviously, make sure nothing else happens,” said Andi Merrillm, customer service lead at Furr Pet Salon. “Thankfully, we haven’t had anything else even remotely alarming at all, so we’re just keeping an eye out essentially.”

Domu Hair Salon says this has happened two weekends in a row.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incidents.