× ‘This was a special year’: Colts coach Frank Reich writes letter to fans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The season may not have ended how fans hoped, but the Indianapolis Colts have a lot to look forward to–and coach Frank Reich is thanking fans for sticking with the team.

While the season ended with a lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, the fact the Colts were playing in the postseason at all defied expectations. Going into the season, some experts rated the Colts as the worst team in the NFL. Early on, when the team was 1-5, it looked like those predictions would come true.

Then the team won nine of its last ten games to clinch a playoff berth. The Colts even handed the Houston Texans a loss in the wild-card round.

Reich had kind words for the fans in a letter posted on the Colts website.

“I want to thank you for your unwavering support this season,” Reich wrote. “Although we fell a couple steps short of our desired goal, this was a special year. We have tremendous players and leaders in our locker room. We have a top-notch coaching staff. We have an intelligent and passionate general manager and football operations staff. And most of all, the Irsay family supports us and wants the best for you. We are excited about the future!”

In the letter, Reich said the team is built on three T’s: “Trust, Toughness and Team.” Those principles–and the commitment to get better each game–helped the team rebound from its rough start and reach the playoffs.

“Our conviction in this belief was challenged when we found ourselves at 1-5. With our backs against the wall, we did not change anything – we remained committed to people and process. But it was at this point that we began to use the mantra ‘1-0’ to express our mentality, and at the same time, emphasize a sense of urgency!” Reich wrote.

The team had a mountain to climb and almost reached the summit.

“Week after week our team was tested on this climb. The resolve and focus of our players would not be denied. There was strength, determination and a bond from our players that was inspiring to us all! And although we didn’t quite make it to the top of the mountain this year, you can rest assured there were many lessons learned from our 2018 expedition that will help us in our climb for next year’s season.”

Here’s the letter in its entirety from Colts.com: