Tow trucks, auto repair shops busy as more winter storms approach

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Road crews with INDOT and DPW aren’t the only ones who are preparing for more winter weather this week.

Tow truck companies across central Indiana say since last weekend’s snow storm, they’ve responded to plenty crashes, slide offs and car break downs. With more storm systems poised to cross through the Hoosier State, those companies are once again preparing to be busy.

“You just have to be ready to tackle whatever comes your way,” Kurt Knecht with Zore’s Inc said.

Knect says anytime large snow storms are expected tow truck operators plan for long days and nights.

“We make sure we have a change of boots, a change of socks, we don’t know how long the day is going to go. We’re a crucial necessity out there, and there’s time we don’t get to go home until the job is done,” he said.

Like tow truck companies, auto-repair shops have also been busy this past week.

Brandon Herbort, a service manager at Best One Indy, says in the past week they’ve received many calls and visits from customers who have been in accidents or experienced trouble with their vehicles due to the weather.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of tire issues and just a lot of people concerned that their car is up to snuff,” he said.

Herbort says a few preventative steps can help drivers avoid common issues caused by the weather.

“Its not so much about needing new tires, but they have to have enough tread to get through the snow. Wiper blades is going to be another big factor, you got to be able to see on the road. You want to make sure the coolant is where it needs to be, power steering, really anything that’s going to not allow the car to work right,” Herbort said.

Herbort also recommended drivers carrying an emergency kit in their vehicles as even with the best of preparation drivers can find themselves sliding off roads or in an accident.

Emergency kits can be bought at various stores or made at home, but should include items like road flares, flashlights, power sources, blankets and food.

“You just don’t want to be somewhere and something unexpected happens,” he said.