1 person dies in Delaware County traffic accident

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Delaware County are investigating a fatal traffic accident on St. Rd. 67 late Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on St. Rd. 67 between County Rd. 450 N. and County Rd. 500 N. in Delaware County. One person was killed in the accident; a second victim was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Investigators are working to piece together the circumstances that led to the collision between a car and a pick-up truck.