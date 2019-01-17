3 arrested after police recover drugs, guns and cash from far east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three men were arrested Wednesday when authorities served a search warrant at a home on the far east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department says an anonymous source tipped them off to a large amount of apparent drug activity at the home in the 10200 block of Sutters Court.

After conducting surveillance, detectives say they determined there was a steady amount of traffic coming back and forth between the residence and the 2100 block of Mitthoeffer Road.

While searching the home, police say they recovered four firearms, cocaine, marijuana scales, pipes, baggies and $1,052 in cash.

Three men were taken into custody – 20-year-old Rasoull Alexander, 32-year-old Anthony Jollife, and 20-year-old Randall Shields.

Alexander is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Jollife is being charged with maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Shields was arrested for possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.