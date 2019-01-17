All Gymboree, Crazy 8 stores to close after company files for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of Gymboree stores around the country will close after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than two years.
The company, which also plans to file for bankruptcy in Canada, plans to close all of its approximately 800 Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada. It will also try to sell off its Janie and Jack brand. Gymboree sells clothes for children of all ages.
Gymboree Group CEO Shaz Kahng said the company was “saddened and highly disappointed” in the move:
“The Company has worked diligently in recent months to explore options for Gymboree Group and its brands, and we are saddened and highly disappointed that we must move ahead with a wind-down of the Gymboree and Crazy 8 businesses. At the same time, we are focused on using this process to preserve the Janie and Jack business – a strong brand that is poised to grow – by pursuing a sale of the business as a going concern. As we move ahead, we are working to minimize the impact on our employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders.”
For now, all stores will remain open, along with the store’s online platforms. The company said details about closures and going out of business sales were still being worked out. Its GymBucks and Gymboree Rewards programs have been discontinued, effective immediately.
The Indianapolis area has two Janie and Jack stores—one at The Fashion Mall and another at Edinburgh Premium Outlets. Gymboree previously closed five Indiana locations when it announced bankruptcy restructuring and store closures in 2017.
Here’s a look at the company’s Indiana stores:
