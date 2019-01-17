High school athlete starts fundraiser for Southport football player killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A high school student is trying to help the family of star football player killed last month.

Rashawn Haskins played at Southport High School. Last month, he died in a car accident at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Main Street in Greenwood. The crash happened hours after Haskins was named a 2018 All-State Football Player. Haskins is remembered as a warrior with a big smile.

Ben Nicoson heard about what happened and then thought about the impact. The Center Grove senior wanted to do something.

“I just thought it was one community helping another,” said Ben Nicoson, a senior at Center Grove.

Nicoson only knew Haskins from playing against him. The two were competitors from different schools, but when tragedy hits, everyone is on the same team.

“I just thought, one way to help would be to collect some money, whatever I could and give it to them,” said Nicoson.

Nicoson came up with an idea called “Hoops for Haskins,” a fundraiser to bring in donation for Haskins’ family. Haskins’ sister was with him during the crash and survived. Their family is now facing financial struggles. Nicoson is putting a challenge out there for high school athletes.

Nicoson sent a letter to every boys basketball team throughout the state, asking each player to donate $1, something small that together can make a big difference to a grieving family.

“I figured another community, down south, east, west would want that help,” said Nicoson.

So far “Hoops for Haskins” is already at more than $2,000.

You can donate here or mail a donation to: