Indianapolis Colts name Matt Taylor full-time radio 'Voice of the Colts'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosier native Matt Taylor has been named the full-time radio play-by-play announcer for the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor took over as the “Voice of the Colts” on an interim basis in 2018 when longtime Colts broadcaster Bob Lamey announced his sudden retirement.

Taylor joined the Colts in 2012 as manager of radio production, where he served in various capacities for the team’s radio programming.

“This is an incredible honor and opportunity,” Taylor said. “I love everything about Indianapolis, radio, football and the Colts. Those things combined make this a dream position for me. I am very grateful to the Irsay family and the Colts organization for allowing me this opportunity. I’m beyond excited to help enhance the game day experience for Colts fans and share in future great moments.”

Taylor has been the play-by-play voice of Friday Night Football, ESPN 1070 The Fan’s (WFNI-AM) weekly high school football game of the week. He also has called college and high school sports for Hometown Sports Indiana and the IHSAA Championship Radio Network.

Before his time with the Colts, Taylor was a sportscaster and producer for 1070 The Fan and Network Indiana, where he covered sports at all levels around the state. A graduate of Franklin College, he earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, served as general manager of campus radio station WFCI, and was a team captain and four-year varsity letter winner on Franklin’s football team.

Taylor got his start at WMDH in New Castle. He also served as play-by-play voice for Indiana University women’s volleyball, Roncalli High School athletics and other local sporting events.