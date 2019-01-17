Indy police issue warning about leaving cars unattended while they ‘warm up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is issuing a warning to Hoosiers about the dangers of leaving their cars unattended while they “warm up.”

Officials at the department’s southwest district say in the past two days, nine vehicles were stolen when owners left them to warm up, unattended, with the keys inside.

“This is a trend we see every year city-wide,” SGT. David Spurgeon said.

A 2015 report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau said more than 57,000 vehicles across the country were reported stolen with the key or a keyless device left inside

Spurgeon says normally they see “warming car” thefts start in December. However, due to the unusually warm end of 2018, thefts weren’t prevalent.

“We’re starting to see that increase now with this cold snap,” he said.

Spurgeon adds that car thefts, particularly “warming car” thefts are a crime of opportunity, so Hoosiers should be careful to do what they can to make themselves less of a target.

“If you’re going to start your car and let it warm up, make sure its locked, make sure if you have a key fob, have the key fob with you, and don’t leave keys in the car,” Spurgeon said.