× Indy thrift store credits Netflix’s ‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ for uptick in donations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you an untidy person? Some people don’t like to admit it. However, others are jumping into a cleaning frenzy, thanks to a new Netflix series. This new binge-worthy addiction has thrift stores in Indianapolis reaping the benefits thanks to the people who are saying goodbye to clutter.

People are purging their closets.

“We’ve noticed a drastic increase in donations over the past three or four weeks now,” said Bradan Pothier, the manager at the Wheeler Mission Thrift Store.

It appears people are taking their unwanted items straight to thrift stores and donation bins.

“Sheets and towels and blankets to lamps to dishes, a lot of socks, a lot of coats, a lot of winter items that are coming in,” said Pothier and his colleague Colleen Gore.

The Wheeler Mission says this dramatic uptick, could be thanks to a new hit series.

“Sometimes we have to do multiple runs to any location out there just so we can get it all,” said Gore, the Chief Program Officer for Women at the Wheeler Mission.

It’s called “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” The concept is to divide stuff in your house into categories and see which items spark joy.

“The whole idea of getting rid of things that don’t bring you joy and sharing them with other people who will get some joy from it, we have certainly seen the blessings from that,” Gore added.

Colleen Gore says the items being donated are not only benefiting the thrift store, but also the families who are working to restart their lives.

“Often that means you start with nothing,” said Gore. “So, these things that might have felt like trash to other people are a gigantic blessing and are part of the next step towards something better in life.”

It turns out the saying is true; someone’s trash is another one’s treasure.

For a list of donation items the Wheeler Mission accepts, click here.