BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- If you're on a low-carb diet, one of the hardest items to give up is pizza, but a shop in Brownsburg lets you indulge, even on a keto diet. Sherman went to Rock Star Pizza to see how keto is catching on.
Keto catches on at Brownsburg pizza shop
