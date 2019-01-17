Messy Thursday morning commute, additional rain chances this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wintry mix is traveling over the FOX59 viewing area this Thursday morning. Another slick morning commute will be possible as rain, freezing rain and snow fall over central Indiana. The visibility may drop at times this morning due to the precipitation. Minor snow accumulation will also be possible near and north of Indianapolis. As a result, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties until 10 AM EST.

The highest totals with the wave today will likely fall north of downtown Indianapolis. Up to 1 ½” will be possible in the highlighted zone over Kokomo, Muncie and Hartford City. The southern half of the state will see mostly rain this Thursday.

The wintry mix will turn over to all rain showers early in the afternoon. The rain will become widely scattered for the evening commute as temperatures gradually rises above freezing. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

Showers will end late this evening and skies will stay mainly cloudy overnight. Quiet conditions will persist into Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

We are still closely watching forecast trends for the winter storm this weekend. Heavy snow, ice and rain are all major players in the amount of snowfall we’ll see on Saturday. Early projections show the potential for 6” to 8” of snow by Sunday. A lot can still change before this weekend and if the rain-snow line tracks more north, it will knock down some of the totals. Stay tuned for more updates!