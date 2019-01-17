× More than 80 tickets issued in just 2 days as police monitor drivers speeding in school zones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are urging drivers to pay attention to the road, especially in school zones.

Project Blitz is something the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department usually does at the beginning of the school year, but this is one of the first times they’ve been called out to do it in the winter. Officers tell us, so many complaints have been coming in from bus drivers and schools about drivers not paying attention, so they had to take action.

Project Blitz will not only monitor for people speeding in school zones, but officers will also be riding on school buses to see firsthand when a driver ignores a school bus stop arm. From there, a driver will also be ticketed by a patrolling officer.

In just two days, police have written more than 84 tickets for people speeding in school zones.

“Basically, they’re unaware of the schools and the school zones, and not really paying attention,” says Officer James Vaughn with IMPD. “A lot of people, when I stop them, they don’t even see the yellow flashing lights. A lot of them say they don’t pay attention to it.”

Project Blitz will be activated for a few more weeks, but officers will still be out monitoring school zones after to serve as a reminder to everyone to drive safe.