New subscription service brings Indy specialty coffee straight to your door

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For Zach Guthrie and Stephanie Poppe, 2019 is off to a strong start.

On Jan. 1, the Indianapolis couple made their business official, filing the LLC for Indy Coffee Box.

“I woke up, and wanted to do it first thing,” Guthrie said. “It was a way to take control of the new year.”

Indy Coffee Box is a coffee subscription company that showcases Indianapolis-area roasters. Each month, subscribers receive 12 or 24 ounces of specialty coffee beans, curated by the co-owners. The first box goes out in February, and will feature beans from Julian Coffee Roasters and Bee Coffee Roasters.

Guthrie, 32, currently works at JP Parker Flowers, and Poppe, 31, is a senior interaction designer at SEP. They both love coffee, and are members of Tinker Coffee Co.’s subscription service. Guthrie thought about how great it would be to have an all-Indianapolis coffee subscription box.

Poppe has worked with many start-ups and said she’s always had the “entrepreneurial itch.” She told Guthrie she wanted to make the idea a reality.

