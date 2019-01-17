Winter Storm Watch from Friday night through Saturday night

Plainfield crash with 2 people ejected closes eastbound I-70 near SR 267

Posted 3:57 PM, January 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, January 17, 2019

Eastbound I-70 closed near State Road 267 due to Plainfield crash (Photo courtesy of INDOT)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A crash in Plainfield that left two people ejected has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 267.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last until about 5:25 p.m.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as they travels eastbound near mile marker 67.4.

The conditions of the ejected occupants are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.