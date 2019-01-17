× Plainfield crash with 2 people ejected closes eastbound I-70 near SR 267

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A crash in Plainfield that left two people ejected has closed all lanes of eastbound I-70 near State Road 267.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last until about 5:25 p.m.

I-70 MM 67.4 EB near SR 267/ mile 67 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 17, 2019

Drivers should seek alternate routes as they travels eastbound near mile marker 67.4.

The conditions of the ejected occupants are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.