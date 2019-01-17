× Teen killed when tire falls off truck, crashes into vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – A teen driving on I-65 in southern Indiana was killed when a tire fell off a pickup truck and collided with her vehicle, The Columbus Republic reports.

The rear driver’s side wheel came off a pickup truck traveling near the 2.8 mile marker on southbound I-65.

The wheel became airborne, and it crossed over the concrete median wall into the northbound lanes.

The wheel collided with a white pickup truck being driven by Olivia Kustes, 18, of Rineyville, Kentucky. Kustes died on impact.

A semi driver realized the Kustes’ truck wasn’t stopping, so he drove his semi in front of the truck and brought it to a stop on the right side of the interstate.