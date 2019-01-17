Ten Point Coalition, east side community inspire hope as they approach milestone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just after the city of Indianapolis set a record for the deadliest year in 2018, one community is set to mark a major milestone of peace that is inspiring hope.

The east side community around 42nd and Post Rd is set to mark one year with no homicides of a young black male ages 12-24.

A year ago, the community asked the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition to come in and work with churches, community organizations, residents, and police in the area.

The result is hope and a reduction in homicides.

Reverend Charles Harrison, Regional Director of Ten Point, and Iric Headley, Director of Fort Wayne United Ten Point, stopped by FOX59 to talk about how the east side will mark this milestone and what's happening in other cities who are now adopting the Ten Point model.

Harrison also addressed some of his critics during the interview.