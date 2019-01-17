‘We had an opportunity’: New Farmers market opens early in food desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The power of community is on display in Indy's east side. A weekly farmers market is popping up in place of a food desert created by the exit of a local grocery store.

East Side Marketspace is open on Brookside Avenue. The location was supposed to sit a few blocks from the former Pogue’s Run grocery store, but is now a few minutes down 10th street.

“We had an opportunity in the space so we decided to jump in and just try it out, and do it," East Side Marketspace founder Odessa Wallace said.

Pogue’s Run closed in June, which left a hole for neighbors looking for fresh food. This new initiative is a win-win as it fixes a problem, while giving small businesses and local farmers a place to sell their goods.

“There's not much here as far as food access, and affordable food access, so we saw the opportunity, so we wanted to have that for both this neighborhood and the community," Wallace said.

East Side Marketspace will be open every Tuesday until April 30. If successful, it may expand after that.