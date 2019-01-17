× Winter storm taking shape for the weekend

The rain helped make a dent in clearing the snow on the ground, for many of us. However, we didn’t get rid of it all and more snow is on the way by the weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of central Indiana. This storm has the potential for high snow totals, along with gusty winds, causing blowing and drifting snow as this storm moves through. These conditions will likely greatly reduce visibility at times and make difficult traveling conditions. As we get closer to the weekend, there is a good chance we will see additional watches, warnings or advisories issued across central Indiana.

Rain is moving out tonight but conditions will remain misty and damp for many. The main concern this evening will be for icy spots developing on the roads as temperatures drop back below freezing late this evening. Our next big weather system arrives for the weekend. Precipitation type and snow totals will largely depend on the track of the low pressure system that will slide to our south and east over the weekend. A slight shift north or south with the low will make for big differences in whether or now we see rain or snow. Right now, the heaviest snow totals will likely setup near the I-70 corridor and north.

If you have travel plans this weekend, snow will start to work it’s way into the northwestern portion of Illinois by Friday afternoon. That system will arrive in central Indiana by early Saturday morning. We’re looking at a range of precipitation types including rain, ice and snow. Snow will fall mainly in the northern half of the state (6-8″ of snow possible) while rain and a wintry mix will primarily dominate the southern half of the state for, most of the day. As temperatures begin to drop into the evening, the rest of us will transition from rain to snow before this system finally moves out by early Sunday morning. After that, bundle up, bitter cold air will finish off the weekend and temperatures will likely fall below zero by early Monday morning.