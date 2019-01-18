× 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near IU campus; 2 people in custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting near the Indiana University campus on Thursday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 9:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of N Walnut Street, just west of the football stadium. A majority of people who live in the apartments are students.

Police tell us one person was killed. Another person was shot and is hospitalized in “stable condition.” That person is expected to survive.

Police have both shooting suspects in custody, and they say there is no threat to the public at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.