INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Books and Brews on the south side of town is offering free lunches to government workers. Quest Food Management, with assistance from the University of Indianapolis, is preparing the food. Government workers can stop by the Books and Brews on Shelby Street and show their IDs to get the free meal. The meals are available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The limit is one meal per worker per day.
Books and Brews partners with local groups to feed government workers
