× Downtown Indy’s Hard Rock Café closing its doors in March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Get ready to say goodbye to Indy’s Hard Rock Café.

The restaurant will close on March 18. The Hard Rock Café opened in Indianapolis in April 1999, but the lease at the 49 S. Meridian St. location expires in March. As a result, parent company Hard Rock International said the restaurant will shut down.

The company said it “has enjoyed serving the Indianapolis community and playing a role in the city’s dining culture” since opening downtown. It didn’t discount the possibility of opening another location in the Indy area “if the right space can be identified.”

The chain traces its roots to the 1970s, when the first Hard Rock Café opened in London. The restaurant later started putting music memorabilia on the walls and began expanding worldwide in the 1980s. In the 1990s, it expanded to hotels and casinos. The Seminole Tribe of Florida acquired the brand in 2007.

The Hard Rock Café is known for its music memorabilia and signature merchandise like clothing with the Hard Rock logo. The chain has locations in 75 countries, including 183 cafes, 27 hotels and 12 casinos.

Hard Rock International provided a statement about the closing: