Former Pacers star opens strength training facility

Posted 8:47 AM, January 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A former Pacers star and Pike High School graduate wants to help you make fitness a part of your lifestyle. Jeff Teague's new facility offers basketball training, strength training, volleyball, and more. Sherman stopped by The Factory D1 Training to see what all they offer.