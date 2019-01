HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The saying goes – good things come to those who wait.

That’s certainly the case for one dog at the Hendricks County Animal Shelter.

For 472 days, a pit bull mix named Ginger watched as the animals around her were adopted, but she was left without a forever home.

That changed Friday when the shelter said Ginger had been adopted!

“Lots of happy tears at HCAS,” wrote the shelter in a Facebook post.