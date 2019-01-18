It’s soup season! Make this flu-fighting soup to sooth sore throats and calm coughs
Everyone seems to be getting sick lately, am I right? And there’s nothing better when you’re sick than hot soup. This soup is even more special because it’s made using ingredients known to fight off flu and colds.
- Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which your body uses to ward off respiratory infections.
- Kale contains high levels of Vitamin C and folate, known immune boosters.
- Ginger will relieve sore throats and gastrointestinal issues and kill rhinoviruses.
- Garlic has antimicrobial, antiviral and antibiotic properties.
- Jalapenos can release pain peptides that can help eliminate migraines.
- Turmeric eases inflammation.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Flu-Fighting Sweet and Spicy Soup
Makes 5 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 2 large carrots, chopped
- 1/2 white onion, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 2 jalapeños, chopped
- 3 sweet potatoes, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 Tablespoons ginger, minced
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
- 1/2 cup peanuts, chopped
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 pounds chicken, cooked and shredded
- 2 cups kale, chopped with stems removed
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
Directions
- Heat large soup pot to medium heat with olive oil; add carrots, onion, red pepper, and jalapeños. Sauté until soft, or about 4 minutes.
- Add sweet potatoes, garlic, and ginger, and sauté an additional 2 minutes,
- Add chicken broth, coconut milk, peanuts, chili powder, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer until sweet potatoes are fork tender, or about 12 minutes.
- Add chicken, kale, cilantro, and peanut butter and continue to simmer and stir until peanut butter melts into broth.
- Serve with more cilantro and peanuts.