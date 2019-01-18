× It’s soup season! Make this flu-fighting soup to sooth sore throats and calm coughs

Everyone seems to be getting sick lately, am I right? And there’s nothing better when you’re sick than hot soup. This soup is even more special because it’s made using ingredients known to fight off flu and colds.

Carrots and sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which your body uses to ward off respiratory infections.

Kale contains high levels of Vitamin C and folate, known immune boosters.

Ginger will relieve sore throats and gastrointestinal issues and kill rhinoviruses.

Garlic has antimicrobial, antiviral and antibiotic properties.

Jalapenos can release pain peptides that can help eliminate migraines.

Turmeric eases inflammation.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Flu-Fighting Sweet and Spicy Soup

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 large carrots, chopped

1/2 white onion, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

2 jalapeños, chopped

3 sweet potatoes, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 Tablespoons ginger, minced

3 cups chicken broth

1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

1/2 cup peanuts, chopped

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 pounds chicken, cooked and shredded

2 cups kale, chopped with stems removed

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup peanut butter

Directions