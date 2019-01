× LIVE BLOG: Weekend winter storm preparations

We’re bracing for a significant winter storm for the second weekend in a row.

Central Indiana is under a Winter Storm Watch from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

Heavy snow, ice and freezing rain are all possible with this storm system.

Additionally, there’s a Winter Storm Warning for areas of northwest Indiana headed towards Chicago.

We’ll keep you updated right here on all the latest developments as the storm approaches us.