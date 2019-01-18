× Martinsville’s chief of police put on administrative leave amid investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– Martinsville’s police chief is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the State Board of Accounts.

While Chief of Police Matt Long is on paid administrative leave, Roger Wiltermood will serve as interim chief. Wiltermood was chief of police under a different mayor.

The exact cause for the investigation is unclear at this time, but this story will be updated as more information is revealed.

The City of Martinsville issued this statement: