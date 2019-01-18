Winter Storm Watch tonight as central Indiana prepares for heavy snow, ice, rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will welcome quiet weather this Friday morning! Skies are mainly cloudy across central Indiana with a touch of fog north of Indy. With temperatures near freezing, light freezing fog will be possible. Watch for a few slick spots during the morning commute!

Quiet conditions will persist through the afternoon and we could even see a few breaks in the clouds today! Seasonal high temperatures return today with a high at 35 degrees near Indianapolis.

Central Indiana is under a Winter Storm Watch from late Friday through late Saturday night. During this time frame, messy weather will pass over the state and will create difficult travel conditions! Wind speeds picking up to 35 MPH could result in blowing/drifting snow.

Rain, freezing rain and snow will move into our western counties around 3 AM and become more widespread over the area around 7 AM. The northern half of the state will likely see all snow, with the wintry mix falling south of Indianapolis.

A couple heavy snow bands may set up over northern and central Indiana, which is why the northern half of the area is highlighted under the 5” to 8” range. Lighter totals will likely fall south of Indianapolis because rain and ice may mix in with the snow for much of the day. Ice accumulation up to 0.1” will be possible in the zone where we see the icy mix. Even though totals may be lower, a glaze of ice will create very slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions!

Once this system moves out, temperatures will plummet! We’ll start the next work week with an arctic blast! Subzero lows are expect by Monday morning’s commute. Wind chill values up to -20 cannot be ruled out. Please stay tuned for more updates on FOX59 with the winter storm and the bitterly cold start to the work week.