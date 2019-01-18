× Police believe aggressive driver responsible for deadly accident in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Police believe an aggressive driver was responsible for causing a crash that killed one person and injured six others along State Road 32 in Westfield on Friday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the report of a multi-vehicle collision near E. SR 32 and Willow Creek Way.

33-year-old Anthony Harrington, of Kokomo, died as a result of the crash. All of the other victims have been released from the hospital.

Police believe a driver of a silver SUV was speeding and aggressive. No information is available at this time if they will face possible charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.