× Pro football writers name Colts’ Andrew Luck Comeback Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The awards keep flowing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Andrew Luck has been selected the Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. While it’s a notable recognition, the NFL’s official award for that category will be announced Feb. 3 and is determined by the Associated Press.

Luck’s selection comes on the heels of general manager Chris Ballard being selected Executive of the Year by the PFWA.

Luck was recognized for having one of the best seasons of his career after missing 2017 with his right shoulder issues. He finished with 39 touchdown passes, second in the NFL to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (50), and 4,593 yards. He set personal bests with 430 completions, 639 attempts, a 67.3 completion percentage and 98.7 passer rating.

The Colts followed Luck’s lead.

Without him in 2017, they suffered through a 4-12 season. With him this season, they surged to a 10-6 record, a wild-card playoff berth and a first-round road win over the Houston Texans before losing at Kansas City in the second round.

Throughout his comeback season, Luck expressed his renewed appreciation for the game. Earlier this week, he reiterated how much progress he made since undergoing surgery January 2017 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“Oh man, I think I threw the ball better, simply,” he said Sunday. “I just think I threw the ball better. I think I learned to manage situations better. I think in the odd sort of self-preservation of a quarterback that maybe that mentality . . . I think I did that better.

“I didn’t miss any practices during the season. I didn’t miss any games. I needed to prove to myself that I could be durable. Part of playing this position is availability. This is certainly a team sport and the great team sport in the world, but I’m glad that I was available for this team every game.”

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51