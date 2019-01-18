Recipes: Dip, dive and spoon into your slow cooker/crock pot

Recipes and photos courtesy of Kim Galeaz

Homemade Spiced Pumpkin Butter

2 cans (15 oz. each) Kroger pure pumpkin

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup very firmly packed Kroger dark brown sugar

1 – 1 ¼ teaspoons Private Selection ground cinnamon

1 heaping tablespoon Kroger pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

½ cup apple juice or apple cider (Kim likes to use Simply Apple juice)

¼ teaspoon salt

Butter, for greasing inside of crock

Grease bottom and sides of crock pot insert (at least 2 quart size). In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Pour into crock and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours. Stir every hour. Once cooked, portion pumpkin butter into glass jars or tightly covered containers and refrigerate.

Makes about 4 cups. (16 servings of ¼-cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Crock Pot Double Spinach Artichoke Dip

1 package (8 oz.) Kroger cream cheese, softened and cut into tiny cubes

1 ¼ cups Kroger plain 0% fat Greek yogurt

½ cup light Hellmann’s mayonnaise

1 heaping cup very finely chopped onion

3 large garlic cloves, very finely minced

¾ cup Kroger shredded Parmesan cheese (from a 6 oz. bag)

1 ½ cups shredded Kroger mozzarella cheese (6 oz. block)

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 bag (12 oz.) Kroger frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

3 cups coarsely chopped fresh baby spinach leaves, stems removed

Butter, for greasing inside of crock

In a large mixing bowl, stir all ingredients together until thoroughly combined and all cream cheese chunks are blended in. Transfer the mixture to a butter-greased slow cooker insert (at least 3 quart size). Cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 3 to 4 hours, until dip is completely heated throughout and all cheeses are melted. Once cooked, stir dip well and serve warm with favorite chunks whole wheat crackers, multigrain bread chunks and fresh cut-up vegetables.

Makes about 6 cups dip (18 servings of 1/3 cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Curried Split Pea Soup with Potatoes, Carrots and Spinach

1 ½ to 2 pounds Kroger gold potatoes, cut into chunks about 1 ¼ to 1 ½-inch size (roughly 4 heaping cups chunks)

1 ½ cups Kroger baby carrots, cut into ½-inch coins

1 cup chopped celery

2 cups chopped onion

3 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 bag (16 oz.) dry Kroger green split peas, rinsed, drained and picked over

1 carton (32 oz.) Kroger vegetable broth

1 can (14 oz.) Kroger vegetable broth*

5 teaspoons Kroger or Private Selection curry powder

2 ½ teaspoons Private Selection garam masala

¼ – ½ teaspoon Private Selection turmeric

1 ¼ to 1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 to 1 2/3 cups canned Kroger coconut milk (stirred extremely well in can before measuring, as there will be solid coconut chunks otherwise)

2 to 3 cups packed Kroger baby spinach leaves, stems removed

Butter for greasing crock pot insert

Butter sides and bottom of crock pot. Add potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, green split peas and broth to crock pot. Add all dry spices. Cover and cook on high 4 to 5 hours (or low 8 to 10 hours). Stir a couple times while cooking. Once all vegetables are completely done and soft, stir in 1 cup (or more) coconut milk along with baby spinach leaves. Heat additional 10 minutes. Add more spices/seasonings if desired. Serve warm along with whole wheat or white naan bread. Refrigerate soup leftovers in tightly covered container.

*Add more canned vegetable broth if you prefer a slightly thinner soup, but remember you’ll be adding in coconut milk at the end and that will thin it out. So wait and add additional vegetable broth if desired after stirring in coconut milk.

Makes about 13 cups soup (roughly 8 servings of about 1 ½ cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Moroccan Slow Cooker Chicken Tagine with Carrots, Apricots, Dates and Raisins

2 jumbo white onions, cut into bite-size chunks (roughly 5 ½ – 6 cups chunks)

2 to 3 very large garlic cloves, finely minced

3 to 4 cups baby carrots cut into ½-inch coin-sized pieces

3 to 4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into chunks

Moroccan spices:

6 teaspoons Private Selection Ras El Hanout

2 teaspoons Private Selection ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon fresh grated/minced ginger

2 tablespoons Private Selection Moroccan Harissa chili paste

2 (14 oz.) cans Kroger lower sodium chicken broth*

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed and drained

2 – 3 tablespoons Kroger tomato paste

1 cup chopped, pitted Medjool dates (from container in producer area)

2/3 cup Kroger raisins

1 cup chopped dried apricots

2/3 to 1 cup natural sliced or chopped almonds

Garnishes: chopped fresh cilantro, mint and Italian parsley

Butter, for greasing inside of crock

Cooked Couscous for serving

In a butter-greased very large (7 to 8 quart size) slow cooker insert, add onion, garlic, carrots, chicken thigh chunks, chicken broth, tomatoes, tomato paste and chickpeas. Stir in all Moroccan seasonings. Cook on high

1 ½ hours, then add in all three dried fruits. Cook on high for additional 3 to 3 ½ hours, until all vegetables are soft, chicken cooked and flavors melded. Stir in almonds right before serving. Serve over cooked couscous.

Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes about 18 cups tagine (9-12 large servings)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD