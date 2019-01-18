× Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: January 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: GUERIN CATHOLIC’S BERNIE MCGUINNESS

Bernie McGuinness gathers in back-to-back offensive rebounds and puts the second one back for two points for Guerin Catholic in the Golden Eagles' 62-52 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit.

NOMINEE #2: FRANKLIN CENTRAL'S BENNY OGAYONNE

With seconds left in the first quarter, Franklin Central's Benny Ogayonne catches the inbounds pass and chucks up a lengthy three point attempt that finds the bottom of the net in the Flashes' 53-38 loss to Noblesville.