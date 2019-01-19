Conditions worsen as winter storm strengthens; Snow still on the way

Act II of this storm is underway. The transition from rain / freezing rain to sleet to snow is occurring from west to east (Fishers all snow). We reported for days that the storm would come in two phases, the initial surge starting this morning then a transition to the main low pressure late Saturday. While temperatures stalled at 34° across and just north of a i-70 corridor bringing mainly rain to Indianapolis and points south, heavy incing north of the line and snow accumulation continued. A sense that the storm missed us wrong, it is getting better organized and will spread additional moisture north this evening and later tonight.

Act II of this storm is underway. The transition from rain / freezing rain to sleet to snow is occurring from west to east (Fishers all snow). We reported for days that the storm would come in two phases, the initial surge starting this morning then a transition to the main low pressure late Saturday. While temperatures stalled at 34° across and just north of a i-70 corridor bringing mainly rain to Indianapolis and points south, heavy incing north of the line and snow accumulation continued. A sense that the storm missed us wrong, it is getting better organized and will spread additional moisture north this evening and later tonight.

Areas north where snow has been falling, accumulation will continue. Reports of 3″ in and around Lafayette and Kokomo. A heavy coat of ice is also reported in Madison, Hamilton and Delaware counties of .25″ or more. Icy accumulation on roads and interstates were noted on the NW side of Indy starting at 2:30 pm.

Areas north where snow has been falling, accumulation will continue. Reports of 3″ in and around Lafayette and Kokomo. A heavy coat of ice is also reported in Madison, Hamilton and Delaware counties of .25″ or more. Icy accumulation on roads and interstates were noted on the NW side of Indy starting at 2:30 pm.

Conditions will deteriorate quickly for the rest of the afternoon into the evening. Temperature fall will be sharp as heavy bands of snow develop. Snowfall rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour are possible.

Conditions will deteriorate quickly for the rest of the afternoon into the evening. Temperature fall will be sharp as heavy bands of snow develop. Snowfall rates of 1″ to 2″ per hour are possible.

The snow hasn’t even started for many areas that may still see a half foot of snow. The amounts will still vary widely but a expected range from 2″ to 6″ with locally higher totals in eastern Indiana is still on track. I’m posting below the latest total snowfall total forecast along side the short-tern hi-res computer model snow forecast ending 12 am Sunday. We have a long way to go and the storm will get worse before it improves.

Below, additional snowfall forecast ending at midnight Sunday. Areas west and northwest will see lighter amounts and snow ending while snow increases east and southeast.

Snowfall rates will increase toward sunset and may exceed 1″ per hour as the storm nears. Additional snowfall to the northwest will subside as the storm shifts east.