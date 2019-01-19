Pacers defense shuts down Doncic, Mavs in 111-99 victory

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 16: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Miami Heat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyreke Evans scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-99 on Saturday night.
Indiana (30-15) has won three of four to become the sixth team in the league to reach 30 wins.
Harrison Barnes scored 20 points for Dallas (20-25), and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 16 rebounds. But the Mavericks were unable to overcome a lackluster performance by rookie star Luke Doncic.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored eight points — his fewest in more than a month — and was ejected for the first time after drawing a second technical with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.