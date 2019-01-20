× Arctic blast arrives; dangerously cold start to Monday

It was an active start to the weekend as a winter storm traveled over the state! Two waves brought wintry weather to central Indiana. The first round brought ice, sleet and rain. The initial wave mainly impacted points north of Indianapolis, including a zone where there were significant ice accumulations! A quarter of an inch of ice accumulated within Madison, Boone and Randolph counties. Rain mainly fell over the southern half of the area. Sleet typically cuts potential snowfall totals, which is why less snow fell over the zones that first saw ice.

The second round intensified late in the afternoon and evening hours with influence from the polar jet! Wind speeds picked up and the blowing snow dropped the visibility across central Indiana. The second wave dumped significant snow south of Indianapolis. Columbus and Bedford received about 8” of snow yesterday! Indianapolis was in the middle ground and had both ice and snow.

The snow may have moved out of central Indiana, but roads are still very slick and snow-covered this Sunday morning. Plummeting temperatures will keep the threat for slick conditions throughout the day. A strong northerly wind may result in the snow to drift/blow around this morning.

The wind shift may even bring lake effect flurries and cloud cover associated with the moisture to the area. Otherwise, we’ll have quieter weather for today with partly sunny skies this afternoon.

Temperatures this morning have fallen into the teens and lower 20s. Afternoon highs will struggle to rise with arctic air building into the Midwest. Temperatures will rise near 15 degrees in the Indianapolis area. Highs today will be more than 20 degrees below normal!

Dangerously cold temperatures arrive Monday morning as lows drop below zero for the first time of the season. Winds chills may even drop near -20° early Monday morning! A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued in northeastern and eastern Indiana. The advisories begin at 6 PM SUN through Noon MON.

Temperatures will recover midweek and should gradually rise back into the lower 40s Wednesday. Another system arrives midweek and brings a chance for a rain/snow mix.