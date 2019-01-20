IN Focus: Young, Braun support President’s latest proposal to end shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - The feud over the government shutdown has put next week's State of the Union address in jeopardy, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informing the President that he should delay the address because of the shutdown, or deliver his remarks in writing.

This as the President offers a new deal to Democrats, offering to extend protections for dreamers if he gets funding for the border wall. It's a deal that has the support of both Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who both issued statements after the President's announcement on Saturday.

NEW: @SenToddYoung also issues statement saying “the principled compromise put forward by the President today is a reasonable solution” #INfocus — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) January 19, 2019

Meantime, Indiana lawmakers are weighing in on the latest feud between Trump and Pelosi. Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) issued a statement calling out the President's decision to cancel Pelosi's military flight to Afghanistan:

"Today, President Trump again put politics above national security by canceling Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s military flight to Afghanistan. Speaker Pelosi was traveling overseas to reassure our NATO allies and meet our troops fighting terrorists in Afghanistan. What she learned would have helped Congress better support our men and women in uniform as they stand up to threats around the world. As a Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I can say with certainty that threats to our national security have not lessened in light of our government shutdown. Our troops abroad continue to face dangerous and determined enemies, terrorist organizations continue to plot, state and non-state hackers continue to attack our online systems, and countries like China and Russia continue to prod our defenses. President Trump’s petty cancellation of today’s military flight, which will deprive Speaker Pelosi and the House of critical security information, does nothing but weaken our national security. Furthermore, his unprecedented disclosure of information about her undisclosed trip to a war zone is irresponsible and endangers the lives of everyone on her trip and the troops supporting her in theater. These actions are counterproductive and unpresidential."

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) visited the White House this past week to take part in what was supposed to be a bipartisan meeting to discuss the shutdown, though no Democrats attended.

“I had high hopes quite frankly that maybe some members would come to the table and have the President and some members of his negotiating team really try to begin some discussions with members of the democratic caucus,” said Brooks in an interview on CNN. “It’s very important that we continue this dialogue and we have more discussions about how to break through this impasse.”

Meantime, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said Pelosi's "obstruction is indefensible to the American public" in a tweet he posted about the potential delay or cancellation of the President's state of the union address: