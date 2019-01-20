IN Focus: Panelists discuss shutdown, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - With the government shutdown getting uglier day by day, President Donald Trump is now pushing back against that troubling report from Buzzfeed alleging the President directed personal attorney Micheal Cohen to lie to Congress, an allegation the White House and Special Counsel have denied.

Meantime, the feud over the government shutdown has put next week's State of the Union address in jeopardy, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informing the President that he should delay the address because of the shutdown, or deliver his remarks in writing.

This as the President offers a new deal to Democrats, offering to extend protections for dreamers if he gets funding for the border wall.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss the controversy over the State of the Union, and this past week's State of the State address in which Gov. Eric Holcomb called for more money for teacher salaries.

